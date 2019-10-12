WASHINGTON — The District's Ad Hoc Committee is holding a press conference on Tuesday morning to discuss the next steps in the process to consider the removal of DC Councilmember Jack Evans.

The meeting will be followed by a vote on Dec. 17 which will allow the committee to report on its findings on the recommendation of removal for Evans.

The process will also allow Evans to speak to the Council at a hearing. That date has not yet been solidified.

Following Evans' statement, members of the Council will be able to vote on his expulsion.

This comes after the DC Council unanimously voted for Evans to be expelled following ethical violations dating back to 2014.

The private law firm of O’Melveny & Myers previously released a 97-page report outlining an alleged 11 ethical violations concerning the longest-serving council member.

O’Melveny & Myers found that Evans was paid over $400,000 by clients who hired him for consulting work. But according to the report, Evans did little or no documented work.

When asked if he broke any ethics rules, Evans responded, "No. I'm going to release a 40-page response."

Evans did release a response to the report, addressing many of the allegations, and claiming the report's conclusions are wrong. He said that any errors on his part were minor oversights and were corrected immediately after they were discovered.

To view the 11 alleged incidents of ethics violations, click here.

An official expulsion vote is expected to take place sometime early next year.

