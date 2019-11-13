WASHINGTON — Protesters from New York, New Jersey, and Baltimore are rallying outside of the Supreme Court because they believe Comcast is discriminating against minority programming.

Protesters marched from the Lutheran Church of Reformation in Northeast, D.C. to the Supreme Court to rally against Comcast during their oral arguments in their case against the National Association of African American Owned Media and Entertainment Studios Network, Inc. on Wednesday morning.

The activist group is a part of the #KeepStarz Campaign, who's initiative was to call out Comcast for attempting to "dismantle" minority programming such as Starz, the organization said.

Rallies were also being held outside of Comcast Headquarters in Philadelphia and Chicago.

Hawk Newsome, President of Black Lives Matter Greater New York and National Director of # KeepStarz released a statement on the rallies:

"Comcast is attempting to pass off targeted racism as business as usual. Americans should be alarmed at this blatant attack on fundamental rights that deserve protection. Our campaign has been successful at raising awareness on a national level through petitioning and public awareness campaigns in various cities. Last week, the Baltimore City Council passed a unanimous resolution to investigate the business practices of Comcast. Rep. Bobby Rush recently called for Comcast to be broken up. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and a host of other representatives voiced their discontent with Comcast's lack of concern for customers of color in a letter to the corporation. Days ago, Rev. Bernice King, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. slammed Comcast for the detrimental impact that a SCOTUS ruling on behalf of Comcast would have on our Country. Our community is raising up against this racist and cold corporation. The fact that Comcast has yielded ten minutes of their time in front of the Supreme Court to Donald Trump's Department of Justice adds insult to injury.

There is a rising tide of activism in this country that is targeting corporations that value dollars more than our lives. It is unfathomable that Comcast would set the civil rights movement back two centuries to save money. This is why we rally, this is why we will march, this is why we will Stop Comcast."

