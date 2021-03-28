Possible cold temps and storms could impact peak bloom duration

The cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin have entered peak bloom. How long they stay in that stage depends on the weather.

WASHINGTON — DC's famous cherry blossoms are now officially in peak bloom, the National Park Service announced Sunday.

National Mall NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst says peak bloom's duration depends a lot on the weather.

Storms can cut it short.

"Once those petals are out, the last thing we want to see is high winds, heavy rain...severe weather that will bring the blossoms to the ground prematurely," said Litterst.

Litterst said the NPS is keeping an eye on the potential for storms Sunday afternoon.

The cold can be a problem too. It's possible DC could experience freezing temperatures overnight later this week.

"That's something we really don't like to see once the blossoms are out," said Litterst. "It can prematurely kill the blossoms."

It's important to remember that that's only a possibility at this point. Weather can change and its impacts on plant life can be hard to predict with certainty.

Still, even the possibility of unwelcome weather didn't dampen spirits at the Tidal Basin Sunday morning.

Ashley Mattison and her daughters braved a steady rain to walk the path under the cherry blossom trees.

"We've come every year since they were little bitty toddlers, so we didn't want to miss it this year just because of the rain," said mom from Silver Spring.

Julia Belcher hit the Tidal Basin path early in the morning too.

"It's a beautiful morning despite the rain. I love it. It's the perfect time to be out," she said as precipitation pelted her umbrella. "[I] don't mind getting wet like the ducks."

Due to COVID concerns, NPS encourages people to check out the cherry blossoms online at the Bloom Cam.

In-person visitors are still allowed at the Tidal Basin, but NPS says it's closely monitoring crowds there.

For now, some roads in the area are closed to vehicles but the Tidal Basin is still open to pedestrian and cyclist traffic. In-person visitors are asked to wear a mask and social distance.

However, Litterst said if the area becomes overcrowded, the Park Service could institute a total closure of the Tidal Basin.

"Once it's in place, it will stay in place until we get past peak bloom and the danger of large crowds has passed," he said.