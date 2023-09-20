Coffee Festival is coming to DC

What goes best with a cup of coffee? Another cup.

WASHINGTON — Do you know how a coffee snob takes their coffee? Seriously. Very seriously.

Get ready caffeine fiends, D.C. is about to celebrate its inaugural Coffee Festival this fall. The festival kicks off September 30 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at Dock 5 at Union Market, a large industrial warehouse used as an event space.

Tickets start at $59 per person for an all-day pass and $29 per person for a half-day pass. Click here to purchase your tickets through Eventbrite.

Officials say top specially curated roasters and exhibitors will share their unique beans and flavor profiles at the event. The festival is intended for coffee lovers and friends alike.

For more information, including what kind of coffee will be available and what activities there will be, visit DCCoffeeFestival.com.

Sip, sip hooray!

