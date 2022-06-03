Citizen's arrest: What is it and when is it legal?

A citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen, not a police officer or other law enforcement.

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from March 6, 2022.

Members of a trucker convoy in D.C. have been recorded talking about issuing citizen's arrests against officers and other drivers, a leader of one group later said the idea of the citizen's arrests was posed as a question regarding the constitutionality of the road blockades by the Metropolitan Police Department and is not a goal of the convoy.

But what exactly is a citizen's arrest and when is it legal?

According to the Cornell Law School, a citizen's arrest is an arrest made by a private citizen, not a police officer or other law enforcement.

The answer to when it is legal to conduct a citizen's arrest differs depending on which state you are in.

According to the Code of the District of Columbia § 23–582, a citizen's arrest can only be made by a private person who has probable cause to believe the person being arrested is committing a felony or in aid of an officer or special policeman, or other person authorized by law to make an arrest.

When a citizen's arrest happens, the private person must deliver the person arrested to a law enforcement officer without "unreasonable delay."