WASHINGTON -- On Saturday morning, Cindy McCain, wife of Sen. John McCain, laid a wreath at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

After departing with the senator’s casket for the Capitol, the funeral procession stopped at a memorial important to the family of the late Senator and veteran: The Vietnam Memorial.

John McCain's funeral procession

O'Keefe, PJ

With the help of a service member, Mrs. McCain left a wreath that read: To Honor Those Who Served.

She then took a moment to bow her head and fold her hands in front of it. Sen. John McCain served in Vietnam and spent nearly 6 years as a prisoner of war.

Behind her, family members held one another in an emotional moment as service members looked on.

Afterwards, Mrs. McCain walked away flanked by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Secretary of Defense James Mattis. Nearby observers who came out to pay their respects applauded the family as they left.

People line John McCain's funeral procession along Constitution Avenue

O'Keefe, PJ

