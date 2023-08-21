'Absolutely a success' | Chuck Brown Day draws thousands to new location

The celebration of a go-go icon attracted about 8,000 people over the weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The 9th annual celebration of the Godfather of go-go music brought thousands of people to Ward 7's Fort Dupont Park in D.C. over the weekend. Chuck Brown Day moved from Chuck Brown Memorial Park this year in order to accommodate more people and it was clearly a good idea. An estimated 8,000 people attended the event.

Chuck Brown Day is a celebration of Brown’s life, as well as the rich and original musical history of the District. Relatives of the singer were present, and took the stage for the first time, along with the Chuck Brown Foundation who hosted its annual “Back to School Giveaway” at the park. The event also featured a kids fun zone and more.

"His legacy speaks for itself," said event organizer Marcus Coates. "As his name rings bells everybody is going to come out."

Since Chuck Brown Day first began, it has continued to grow and expand, which is one of the reasons Coates said it was moved to Fort Dupont Park.

"It grew from an event to a festival now, so you're not going to just get the music, you're going to get a total experience. You're going to get the family, the fun, the culture of D.C. and its residents in honor of Chuck Brown and his legacy," Coates said.

Those thousands in attendance sang along to D.C.'s official music during a beautiful, sunny Saturday.

I swear BackYard is my favorite gogo band of all times 🔥🔥 #InRealLife .Live from #ChuckBrownDay pic.twitter.com/7QhslawiOl — THE PARTY KINGPIN !! (@DJQUICKSILVA) August 19, 2023

"Chuck Brown Day is an official celebration of our music. It is extremely important and I think that's a testament to all the people here," said Thennie Freeman with the Department of Parks and Recreation.