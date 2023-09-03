Child seriously injured after fire in Southeast DC

The child's age and current condition is unknown at this time.

WASHINGTON — Crews are working to put out a fire that left a child seriously injured in Southeast D.C. Thursday.

According to DC Fire and EMS, the fire ignited at an apartment in the 3300 block of 6th Street.

A child was seriously injured in the fire and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child's age and current condition is unknown at this time.

The fire, which was in a first-floor unit, has since been extinguished.

A second person is being evaluated following the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Working Fire 3300 6th St SE. 1 pediatric patient transported with critical life threatening injuries. Fire 1st floor extinguished. Sheltering occupants on balconies from heavy smoke conditions. Other patients being evaluated. #DCsBravest. pic.twitter.com/eMmpjLlpPl — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 9, 2023