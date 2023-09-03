Child seriously injured after fire in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Crews are working to put out a fire that left a child seriously injured in Southeast D.C. Thursday.
According to DC Fire and EMS, the fire ignited at an apartment in the 3300 block of 6th Street.
A child was seriously injured in the fire and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child's age and current condition is unknown at this time.
The fire, which was in a first-floor unit, has since been extinguished.
A second person is being evaluated following the fire.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.
