USPP: Child abandoned at crash scene in Northwest DC, suspect still on the loose

WASHINGTON — The United States Park Police needs your help in locating and identifying a man who fled the scene of a crash in Northwest D.C., leaving behind a 1-year-old child.

According to police, at approximately 11:40 am, United States Park Police Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the area of 13th and Ingraham Street, Northwest.

During the traffic stop, the operator of the vehicle, an unidentified male, fled and immediately crashed into another vehicle without being pursued by the officers, Park Police said.

The suspect then escaped on foot, leaving behind a 1-year-old child. Park Police say the child was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, while the suspect remains on the loose.

Park Police have not identified the suspect nor the child involved in the accident.

The incident is currently being investigated by United States Park Police Detectives. Police will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

