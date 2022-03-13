Crash on Suitland Parkway leads to the death of a child

U.S. Park Police said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. near Southern Avenue.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A child is dead after an early morning crash on Suitland Parkway near the D.C./Maryland line Sunday morning.

U.S. Park Police responded to the area near Southern Avenue SE around 1:30 a.m.

A child has been pronounced dead as a result of this crash.

At this time Park Police have not yet said how the crash occurred and how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while police continue their investigation.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Alabama Avenue and westbound traffic is being diverted to Naylor Road.