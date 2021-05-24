8-year-old boy in critical condition after burning house fire in SE DC

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

WASHINGTON — An 8-year-old boy is in critical condition after being rescued from a burning house fire in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The fire happened just after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Upsal Street, fire officials said.

Three adults and three children were rescued from the burning home and taken to the hospital. Fire officials said one of the children, an 8-year-old boy, was rescued from the home while the fire was still heavy in the residence. The boy was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

D.C. Fire and EMS Public Information Officer Vito told WUSA9 that the boy was able to regain his pulse at the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Two additional adults and two more children were also transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

Firefighters at the scene were able to knock out the bulk of the fire shortly after arrival. As of 4:30 a.m., crews were checking for any extensions.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Investigators at the scene are searching for evidence.

Update Working Fire 100 block Upsal St SE. #DCsBravest have rescued a child from the home being transported with critical injuries. Bulk of fire knocked down. Checking for extension. pic.twitter.com/JGtkqqzcoK — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) May 24, 2021