What's the status of the cherry blossoms after the rain?

This weekend's cool down may keep the blooms around longer, according to the National Park Service.

WASHINGTON — Rain, showers and lightning moved through the DMV on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. With D.C.'s cherry blossoms currently in peak bloom, many were worried about the status of our blossoms.

Thankfully, the showers and rain did not bring wind. The National Park Service said that since just reached peak bloom, the blossoms are still holding strong to their branches.

The blossoms reached their peak on March 21 this year.

The Yoshino trees typically bloom for a period of several days, according to the Park Service. The length of the blooming period depends on weather conditions.

This weekend brings a big cooldown. We're expecting another round of showers to move through Saturday with a potent cold front that will bring temperatures back into the 30s by Sunday morning.

The cool temperatures may be good for extending the blossoms. According to the Park Service, cool, calm weather can extend the length of the bloom.