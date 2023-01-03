Leaders to announce cherry blossom peak bloom dates in DC

Warm winter weather is expected make peak bloom earlier than the average historic date of April 4.

WASHINGTON — The National Park Service and Mayor Muriel Bowser are expected to announce their prediction of when D.C.'s iconic cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom on Wednesday. The Tidal Basin cherry blossoms have already reached stage one of their six-stage journey to the peak, thanks to an unseasonably warm winter.

That warm weather is one of the biggest environmental factors that contribute to the blossoming trees. If you have seen plenty of other varieties of flowering trees perk up around the District in the past few weeks, so has the National Park Service. That is another factor that goes into predicting the peak. In addition, there is also the indicator tree, which is known to bloom about two weeks ahead of the others. Of course, none of this is an exact science.

Ahead of the 11 a.m. announcement from D.C. leaders, Mike Litterst with the National Park Service said warm weather could mean an earlier peak bloom than normal.

"We know that heat is what breaks dormancy in trees, and what drives them to blossom... So it shouldn't come as any surprise to anyone if peak bloom occurs earlier than the average historic date of April 4," he said.

The weather rollercoaster in the District has been tough on the indicator tree, too.

"The indicator tree at one point was showing four distinct phases of the bloom cycle depending on what branches you looked at on that tree," Litterst told WUSA9 Wednesday morning.

As social media stays glued to the phases of the cherry blossoms, Litterst said we are inching closer to phase two.

"We're on the cusp," he said.