Milk Bar debuts Cheetos flavored cake for its 75th birthday

Cheetos celebrated its diamond birthday on Wednesday and got a special gift from Milk Bar.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Chester Cheetah celebrated 75 years of mischief and mystery on Wednesday.

To commemorate the special day, Cheetos hosted a fashion show for V.I.P. guests during this year’s New York Fashion Week. Models dawned orange, black, and fiery pieces to showcase Chester’s influence over the last seven decades.

"The 75th birthday party was a chance to celebrate a snack that never goes out of style with our fans." said Tina Mahal, senior vice president of brand marketing at Frito-Lay.

The collection was created by fashion historian and stylist Gabriel Held. Held wanted to embody Chester’s playful personality and mystique throughout the collection. For the fashion forward and loyal Cheeto crunchers, the exclusive Cheetos handbag, seen on the runway, can be purchased online for a limited time.

While clothes are an essential key to any fashion show, this was also a celebration of Cheetos diamond birthday. And no birthday is complete without cake!

As a final surprise, Chester Cheetah and Christina Tosi unveiled a Cheetos Milk Bar birthday cake. In true Chester style, this twist of textures and taste puts a mischievous spin on mixing savory and sweet. Tosi is a pastry-master at the award-winning Milk Bar.

"Out-of-the-box flavor combinations are what I love about baking – remixing my favorites into something fresh and first-of-its-kind.” said Tosi.

The limited-edition cake features layers of Cheeto-infused birthday frosting, rainbow-flecked cake, and crunchy Cheetos throughout. For all those feeling adventurous, you can purchase the cake at one of Milk Bar’s flagship locations. While there is a Milk Bar here in the District, this limited edition cake will not be offered in store. But don’t fret because slices are for sale on their website.