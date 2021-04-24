Chauvin verdict leads to rise in peaceful gatherings, protests near BLM Plaza

According to the Associated Press, at least six people were fatally shot by police across the United States in the 24 hours after the verdict in the Chauvin trial.

WASHINGTON — Dozens gathered Saturday at Black Lives Matter Plaza to peacefully protest police brutality and police shootings against Black people that have engaged a nation less than a week after the Derek Chauvin trial verdict

Freedom Fighters D.C. was the organization that set up the protest gathering that called for police budgets to be lessened, and for police to be held more accountable for shootings and violent encounters that happen against people of color.

There have been a more prominent amount of peaceful gatherings and protests in the Black Lives Matter Plaza area of Washington D.C. that have not been seen in recent weeks due to the verdict that found Chauvin guilty of all three charges he faced in the death of George Floyd.

“One not guilty verdict is not justice for all," Perc, a Black liberation activist said Saturday. "It is not justice for the previous loss that had been stolen, it's not just for the previous murders that have been committed by police officers. We still have a reason to fight, we still have reason to be out here."

According to the Associated Press, at least six people were fatally shot by police across the United States in the 24 hours after the verdict in the Chauvin trial.

“I thought we were moving forward and now we're pushed back and so now we're heartbroken, all over again," Perc said. "Now we're disoriented all over again. Now we're angry all over again and now we're seeking justice, all over again.”

A take it to the streets rally is happening right now at Black Lives Matter Plaza pic.twitter.com/QaZ0YHSkda — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) April 24, 2021

Most protests this week have been small and all peaceful since Chauvin's verdict. Many were at BLM Plaza watching the trial verdict on phones as it was read from a Minneapolis courtroom.

While most protests have been peaceful, last Saturday's gathering comes a week after the Christopher Columbus statue at Union Square got vandalized.

Four people were arrested at protests in D.C. that evening, according to D.C. Police.