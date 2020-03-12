Charitable organizations pivoting to help families during the holiday season due to COVID-19

One group of women in the DC area explained to WUSA9 how it is adjusting to still make an impact for the holidays.

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has forced many of us to find new ways to get things done. The crisis has especially affected the way charitable organizations are able to raise money to help families in need during the holiday season.

One group of women in the D.C. area explained to WUSA9 how it is adjusting to make an impact for the holidays.

“During this season of the pandemic is not the time to panic. It is the time for us to make a pivot,” Meedie Bardonille said.

Bardonille and Jennifer Ross are the outgoing and incoming leaders of the D.C. Metro chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, which has a mission to share blessings with others through collective effort, charitable activities and community involvement.

“We believe that giving back and caring for others is – servicing others is a rent that we pay while here on earth,” Bardonille told WUSA9.

Every year, the group of mothers and daughters work to help make the holiday season brighter for families and kids who need it.

“We’re able to interact with our families. We’re able to talk with our parents to see what the needs are so we can really address and hopefully fill a void each year,” Ross explained.

The women collect holiday wish lists from children, shop for the gifts, wrap them, and present the kids with things they otherwise might not have on Christmas.

However, the group’s effort looks different in 2020.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID, that is the part that we miss – the touch, the feel, the hug, the smiles that we see,” Bardonille said.

“The challenges that we have found is to garner the support and remind people that we are still here,” Ross revealed.

Those challenges include getting the donations the group needs to buy the children’s gifts.

“It’s easy when you have an event and you can invite people, it's face-to-face and people want to interact – they want to give,” Ross said. “The challenge has been keeping them motivated and for them to know about the event – that this is still happening.”

This year, the women are partnering with chapters across the country to take their fundraising efforts digital.

Twelve Days of Christmas, Inc is hosting a virtual fundraising soirée on Saturday, Dec. 5. There will be music, fun, and an opportunity to raise money from corporate sponsors and people who just want to give back.

“We need you to come dressed in your finest,” Bardonille said. “Have your Christmas decorations behind you. Have a cocktail because, as we said, this is truly a party with a purpose.”

The ladies told WUSA9 the organization is in a position to still be able to provide the children they serve with gifts this year.

However, organizers are working to find new ways of shopping and delivering the items because of the pandemic.