Officers involved in fatal shooting of 19-year-old outside ambassador's residence will not be charged

The U.S. Attorney's office found there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights and DC charges against the two officers that were involved.

The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia has closed the case on a fatal shooting back in April of a 19-year-old accused of breaking into the Peruvian ambassador's residence. The final determination was that there was insufficient evidence to pursue federal criminal civil rights and D.C. charges against the two officers involved.

The fatal shooting happened on April 20, 2022, just before 8 a.m., according to a press release. WUSA9 reported in April that officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Garrison Street for a reported burglary. When they arrived, officers noticed multiple broken windows and found Gordon Casey in Amb. Oswaldo de Rivero's backyard, armed with a long metal pole. Secret Service officers repeatedly demanded Casey drop his weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers then went to tase Casey, which investigators said had "no apparent effect." Casey then walked toward officers and began to swing the pole at them. Two officers shot Casey twice and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The ambassador and his family were not harmed in this incident, according to police.

"After a careful, thorough, and independent review of the evidence, federal prosecutors have found insufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers used excessive force under the circumstances," a press release from the U.S. Attorney's office for D.C. said.

The release went on to say that proving excessive force was used requires prosecutors to prove the officers involved "willfully used more force than was reasonably necessary" and that "the officer acted with the deliberate and specific intent to do something the law forbids."

