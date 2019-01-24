WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Officials have been unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a senior apartment complex in Southeast, D.C. in September 2018.

Federal investigators released their report on the investigation into the fire at the Arthur Capper Senior Residence Building on Thursday.

The official cause of the fire is undetermined, but investigators believe the fire was caused by someone who was in an attic space above an apartment on the top floor.

According to the report released by investigators, the damage was so bad that investigators cannot determine an exact cause for the fire. Read the full report below or click here.

Thankfully, all residents of the building were safely rescued from the fire on Sept. 19 and only minor injuries were reported.

More than 100 senior citizens were left searching for permanent homes after the fire, because the building was a total loss.