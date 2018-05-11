WASHINGTON -- DC police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera during an armed robbery in Northeast, D.C. on Sunday.

Around 3:40 a.m., police say a suspect with a handgun was caught fleeing the scene after an armed robbery in the 2100 block of West Virginia Avenue NE.

Police claim the suspect badgered for money, wavering his handgun to threaten the victim. The victim obeyed and the suspect escaped.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime, including armed robbery, committed in the District of Columbia.

