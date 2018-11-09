WASHINGTON -- The Catholic Church, is still trying to figure out how to deal with these latest sex abuse scandals.

At St. Matthew's Cathedral in Washington, they turned to some of their members and the public for answers.

On Monday night, the church held its first “Listening Session on Clergy Sexual Abuse.” Some members were invited to share their thoughts and concerns about the scandals with church leaders.

“As a victim of abuse, what we want most is for the church to take action that’s going to protect kids,” said member, Becky Ianni.

Ianni said she was abused by a priest in Alexandria years ago and also wants the church to understand what victims must endure.

Another member, Dione Shears, called for answers and accountability. “This has just gone on for too long.”

Members wanted answers when it comes to Cardinal Donald Wuerl, who is accused of poorly handling abusive priests during his time in Pittsburgh, where a recent grand jury report revealed hundreds of children were victimized for decades.

Wuerl’s critics are also asking what he knew about abuse allegations against the man he succeeded, former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

“I am upset Wuerl has not resigned. I think that he should resign, and I think that if they want there to be healing, he needs to do that,” said Ianni.

She added her name to a growing list of those urging Wuerl to resign.

Wuerl has denied any wrongdoing.

Another listening session is planned for next week as well.

Church leaders said they plan to send a summary of both meetings to Cardinal Wuerl.

