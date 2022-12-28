Cat rescued from fire, second cat found safe hiding from smoke

WASHINGTON — Two cats are back safely with their families after a house fire in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson from the DC Fire Department, the flames sparked on the first floor of an apartment building in the 700 block of 31st Street.
Crews arrived and were able to get the fire under control. While extinguishing the flames, firefighters found a cat and brought the animal safely back into the hands of their owner. A short time later, firefighters found a second cat hiding from smoke. The second cat was taken back to its owner. Both cats were unharmed during the fire.
Officials say two adults and five children were left homeless following the fire. No injuries have been reported.
There is no word on what caused the fire at this time.
