‘We are forced to close down our most important program’ | Casa Ruby says they’re facing shutdown after loss of government funding

The D.C.-based LGBTQ bilingual and multicultural, non-profit organization has created a GoFundMe to keep seven remaining shelters afloat.

WASHINGTON — The founder of D.C. LGBTQ nonprofit Casa Ruby, Ruby Corado, is asking for the public’s support through a posted GoFundMe after receiving a sudden notice from the D.C. government that key operations won’t be renewed, according to a post on the platform.

The nonprofit said they are raising the money to be able to keep open the remaining beds they operate across seven D.C. locations.

According to their website, Casa Ruby is the only LGBTQ bilingual and multicultural organization in the D.C. metro area that provides “social services and programs catering to the most vulnerable in the city and surrounding areas.”

“With a five-day short notice, the District Of Columbia Government notified us that funding for Our 50 Low Barrier Shelter Beds & 24-Hour Drop-In Space Would not be Renewed!” the GoFundMe post reads.

It continues, “At this time, DHS has decided not to extend the Grant Agreement for Fiscal Year (FY) 2022. After 9 years of serving THOUSANDS of Homeless Lgbtq Youth & Adults, 24/7, We are forced to close the doors to our most important program.”

Corado said in the post that they have a deadline of Oct. 1; all in the midst of COVID-19 still circulating and just in time for hypothermia season.

As of Sunday, the fundraiser has already raised more than $16,500 of its $25,000 goal.

The first Casa Ruby Center was opened in June 2012 by Corado and a group of volunteers, according to the website, and that today the center employs nearly 50 people and provides services to more than 6,000 yearly.

“This is not only a great loss to the DMV Area but now we have lost a national resource that welcomes hundreds of vulnerable clients who seek refuge from violence every year,” the GoFundMe message details. “This is also a terrible loss of 30 jobs that will impact the lives of trans and gender non-binary and other employees who now may face homelessness themselves. A HORRIBLE TRAGEDY.”

The nonprofit, whose slogan is “Everyone’s Home,” is calling on all supporters and allies to not only support the fundraiser but to help share it with their networks, as well as help strategize ways to continue the “life-saving work” without the D.C. government funding.

DHS Director Laura Zeilinger told WUSA9 Monday that they are not decreasing funding for LGBTQ+ youth services and honor the contributions of Casa Ruby. Here's the full statement regarding the grant agreement: