Cars are sinking into the road after an 8 inch water main break in Southeast D.C.

The water main break is in the area of 6th St. in Southeast.

Cars parallel parked on the side of the road can be seen lopsided and are sinking.

@dcwater on scene of an 8 inch water main break causing a situation where the 6th ST SE is giving way. Cars are sinking into the road @wusa9 @marcelwarfield @DCPoliceDept pic.twitter.com/4jJ7oDi62h — Mark Bost (@obedienttither) September 25, 2018

© 2018 WUSA