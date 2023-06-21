Wanted: Carjacking suspect takes off with child in the car

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked with their child in the car in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon.
According to a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to the 1400 block of Howard Road just after 1:30 p.m. for reports of a carjacking.
When officers arrived, they learned a child was inside the car at the time of the incident. Investigators were on the lookout for a white Jeep Compass, driven by a man wearing a white and gray hoodie.
The child and Jeep were found later in the 2700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE just after 2 p.m. The child is OK.
Police continue to search for the suspect. Anyone with information may contact detectives at (202) 727-9099 or by texting the department's tipline at 50411.
