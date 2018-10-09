WASHINGTON -- A deacon at a well-known D.C. church has written a powerful letter to Cardinal Donald Wuerl.

Deacon James Garcia with the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Northwest, D.C. is asking for the archbishop to resign immediately.

Deacon Garcia said he has always let his faith guide him. It's also this faith, that led to him to pen a letter earlier this month calling out a powerful leader of the Catholic Church.

"It's not a new problem or Washington problem; this is a worldwide problem that demands bold action'" said Garcia.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl is the Archbishop of Washington. Cardinal Wuerl is set to lead mass at St. Matthew on Friday.

Deacon Garcia said he will refuse to attend to the archbishop. His decision comes after a grand jury report that came out last month out of Pennsylvania, that revealed that hundreds of Roman Catholic priests may have molested more than a thousand children.

The report accuses Cardinal Wuerl of protecting those priests while he was a bishop in Pittsburgh for almost 20 years.

In response this week, the Carindal has called for a season of healing, where is he urging parishes to pray together in wake of the sex abuse scandals.

For Deacon Garcia, he said prayer is not enough. He said healing can only start with a resignation. He says his heart is also with all the victims.

