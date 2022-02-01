Head of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington tests positive for COVID-19

"[W]e must not lose hope or our commitment to continued safety precautions and kindness for our loved ones and neighbors," Cardinal Gregory said.

WASHINGTON — Cardinal Wilson Gregory, the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Gregory issued a statement on the Archdiocese' website explaining he received the results of a rapid antigen test from a lab technician that revealed the positive diagnosis.

The archbishop is fully vaccinated and boosted, Gregory wrote, adding that he was feeling "quite well" and wasn't experiencing any symptoms.

"As the omicron variant of Covid sweeps through our area, I ask that you please continue to be extremely cautious: using appropriate facemasks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and following the guidance of our public health officials," Gregory wrote.

I've tested for Covid-19. I feel fine, no pains, fever, or other symptoms. I'm sorry to miss being present this weekend at our Cathedral & with the Haitian community. I'll follow my doctor's advice & not be in public. I'll miss my annual retreat. I ask for your prayers. +WDG — Wilton Cardinal Gregory (@WashArchbishop) December 31, 2021

In accordance with his doctor's orders, Gregory says he is quarantining at home and will work virtually as needed at the start of the diocese' work week, which starts Tuesday. His participation in Saturday and Sunday religious services were canceled.

Gregory urged the community to stay hopeful in the new year.