Head of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Cardinal Wilson Gregory, the archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Gregory issued a statement on the Archdiocese' website explaining he received the results of a rapid antigen test from a lab technician that revealed the positive diagnosis.
The archbishop is fully vaccinated and boosted, Gregory wrote, adding that he was feeling "quite well" and wasn't experiencing any symptoms.
"As the omicron variant of Covid sweeps through our area, I ask that you please continue to be extremely cautious: using appropriate facemasks, getting vaccinated and boosted, and following the guidance of our public health officials," Gregory wrote.
In accordance with his doctor's orders, Gregory says he is quarantining at home and will work virtually as needed at the start of the diocese' work week, which starts Tuesday. His participation in Saturday and Sunday religious services were canceled.
Gregory urged the community to stay hopeful in the new year.
"We have learned in these past 21 months that we do better in this pandemic when we work together to care for one another," he said. "Despite the challenges we are facing, including our need for relief and healing from this pandemic, we must not lose hope or our commitment to continued safety precautions and kindness for our loved ones and neighbors."
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.