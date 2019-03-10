WASHINGTON — Joe Cwiklinski was driving his car along 13th Street and Potomac Avenue Southeast when the unthinkable happened.

He immediately went into cardiac arrest and lost control of his vehicle. In that split second, he crashed into several parked cars during his struggle and was left without a pulse.

Neighbors in the area heard the crash and quickly rushed to his side. They worked to move his lifeless body from his car and performed life-saving efforts.

First responders were called to the scene and continued the work of the Good Samaritans by bringing back a heartbeat.

Now, almost two months later, Cwiklinski is alive and wants to thank the group of people that selflessly brought him back to life. He started by placing a poster on a tree in the neighborhood where the strangers rushed to help him.

Thanks to the poster left behind, the neighbors were able to put a name to the face of the life they saved.

Poster thanking those who saved his [Joe] life at 13th Street and Potomac Avenue Southeast.

But then there was more.

On Thursday, Cwiklinski continued to show his gratitude at a special ceremony where he honored all of the people who were there when he needed a chance at life.

Cwiklinski presented the citizens and members of the D.C. Fire Department who responded to the scene with Cardiac Arrest Save Coins as a token of his appreciation.

D.C. Fire Department encourages members of the community to learn CPR.

