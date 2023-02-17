MPD: Car wanted in connection with two separate robberies in DC

The car is described as a newer model Kia Sportage, last seen displaying Virginia tags TWM2219.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car involved in two separate robberies on Friday.

Police say these robberies occurred in the First and Seventh Districts of Washington, D.C.

Around 2:50 p.m., during the first robbery, investigators claim the suspects got out of a car and approached the victim in the 3400 block of 4th Street, Southeast. The suspects assaulted the victim and took their property. Police claim the suspects then fled the scene in the suspect car.

Around 3:51 p.m., during the second robbery, the suspects got out of their car and approached the victims in the 1800 block of Constitution Avenue, Northeast. The suspects took property from each of the victims and then fled the scene again in the same car.

The suspect car is described as a newer model Kia Sportage, last seen displaying Virginia tags TWM2219, according to a news release.

Anyone with more information regarding the robberies or suspects involved is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or 911.