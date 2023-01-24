x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
DC

Car wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Southeast DC

The suspects' car is described as a Toyota Venza.
Credit: MPD

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a car in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect got out of a car and approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 1200 block of V Street, Southeast.

Police claim the suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's car. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene in the victim's stolen car followed by the suspect car.

The suspect car, described as a Toyota Venza, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen the photos below:

Credit: MPD

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. 

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT:

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

More Videos

In Other News

Mass killings in California | Open Mic

Before You Leave, Check This Out