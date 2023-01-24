Car wanted in connection to an armed carjacking in Southeast DC

The suspects' car is described as a Toyota Venza.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for a car in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Around 1:35 p.m., the suspect got out of a car and approached the victim, who was seated in their car in the 1200 block of V Street, Southeast.

Police claim the suspect took out a gun and demanded the victim's car. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene in the victim's stolen car followed by the suspect car.

The suspect car, described as a Toyota Venza, was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.