Vehicle crashes into office building in DC prompting evacuation

One person was removed from the car and evaluated for minor injuries, officials say.

WASHINGTON — A vehicle crashed into an unoccupied office space in a building in Northwest D.C. Thursday evening and prompted an evacuation, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

The incident happened on 13th Street and Massachusettes Avenue, officials said.

When crews arrived at the scene, they established a collapse zone and evacuated people out of the building.

One person was removed from the car and evaluated for minor injuries following the incident. The status of the person's injuries has not been released.

Fire officials said the department's Special Operations personnel determined that there was no structural damage to the building. Soon after, people were allowed back into the building.

The cause of the crash is unclear.