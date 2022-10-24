Driver leaves scene after car slams into apartment building

Police are still investigating what led to the hit-and-run crash.

WASHINGTON — A car slammed into an apartment building in Northeast D.C. just after midnight on Monday morning. Firefighters said the three-story apartment building had to be evacuated while a damage assessment was being made.

D.C. firefighters were called to the area 4500 block of Clermont Drive Northeast because of a box alarm. When they got to the scene, firefighters found a car through a brick wall. Firefighters extinguished a small fire in the engine compartment of the car. No injuries were reported, according to a post on social media by the fire department.

A building inspector has determined two apartments are not safe to be lived in because of the crash. The people living in those apartments are receiving help from building management for emergency shelter.

Metropolitan Police Department officers said they are investigating the incident as a hit-and-run because the driver left the scene of the crash. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the crash, and track down the person who was behind the wheel at the time.