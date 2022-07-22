x
1 injured after car crashes into Watergate building

The driver of the car that crashed denied medical treatment, and one other person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Credit: DC Fire & EMS

WASHINGTON — First responders had an active Friday afternoon after a car crashed into the front window of a D.C. building. Officials said only one person was injured, and there was very little damage to the building. 

DC Fire & EMS crews were sent to the Watergate complex on the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue just after 2 p.m. Friday for reports of a car crashing into the building. The damage to the building appeared to only be cosmetic with rescue calls saying there are no "structural integrity issues" resulting from the crash. 

Initially, DCFEMS said two patients were being assessed with minor injuries, but ultimately only one person was transported. The driver of the car that crashed into the building was assessed and declined further treatment. A person in a second car was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

DC Fire said a heavy rescue crane was also on scene but was not required.

