Just a drill: Capitol Police to conduct training exercise Tuesday evening

Police say residents should not be concerned about emergency vehicles or low-flying helicopters.

WASHINGTON — Anyone who sees emergency vehicles or low-flying helicopters around the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening need not worry. That's the message from Capitol police ahead of a training exercise scheduled for 7 p.m.

The U.S. Capitol Police gave residents the heads up on Twitter about the routine exercise. Capitol Police will be working with federal, state and local partners for the training, happening on the Capitol grounds.

"Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters," officials said.

Capitol Police regularly conduct training exercises on the grounds of the Capitol. The last one was held in November.