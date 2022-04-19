Just a drill: Capitol Police to conduct training exercise Tuesday evening

WASHINGTON — Anyone who sees emergency vehicles or low-flying helicopters around the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening need not worry. That's the message from Capitol police ahead of a training exercise scheduled for 7 p.m.
The U.S. Capitol Police gave residents the heads up on Twitter about the routine exercise. Capitol Police will be working with federal, state and local partners for the training, happening on the Capitol grounds.
"Please do not be alarmed if you see emergency vehicles and low flying helicopters," officials said.
Capitol Police regularly conduct training exercises on the grounds of the Capitol. The last one was held in November.
Details about Tuesday's exercise were not immediately available, but officials stress there is no need to panic.
