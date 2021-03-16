Capitol Police: Officer suspended after antisemitic reading material was discovered near his work area

The officer will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility.

WASHINGTON — A Capitol Police officer has been suspended after antisemitic reading material was discovered near his work area on Sunday, according to the department in an email statement to WUSA9.

The officer will remain suspended pending the outcome of an investigation by the Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility, Capitol Police said.

“We take all allegations of inappropriate behavior seriously. Once this matter was brought to my attention, I immediately ordered the officer to be suspended until the Office of Professional Responsibility can thoroughly investigate,” said Acting Chief Pittman in the statement provided to WUSA9.

The Washington Post was provided photos that show a printed copy of the Protocols of the Meetings of the Learned Elders of Zion on a table inside an entrance to the Longworth House Office Building.

The news from Capitol Police comes after the department announced two people were arrested and federally charged with assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, but the U.S. Department of Justice stopped short of saying whether the assault caused Sicknick’s death.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania and George Pierre Tanios, 39 of Morgantown, W.Va., were arrested Sunday and charged with assaulting federal officers, conspiring to injure officers, among other charges.

The two are expected to appear in federal court Monday.

If anyone has information about this matter, you’re asked to e-mail OPR@USCP.gov.