Capital Pride Alliance announces dates for 2022 celebration

It's the first full-scale pride celebration to take place since the pandemic began.

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s Capital Pride Alliance (CPA) is planning a full-scale Pride month celebration for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Capital Pride 2022 Celebration will take place from June 3 through June 12 for its 47th year. 

“After two years without a parade and festival, our community is yearning for a sense of celebration, unity, and, quite simply, normalcy,” said CPA Executive Director Ryan Bos.

Organizers say the pride parade and block party is scheduled for June 11 and the festival and concert will be held June 12. They say there will be some changes to the celebration announced in the coming months.

“We’re excited to soon unveil the plans for this year’s celebration that we had originally hoped to implement in 2020,” said Tiffany Royster, CPA’s Celebration Chair. “A new, streamlined Parade route will reflect the evolving footprint of our growing community, all while providing better vantage points, increased health and safety measures, and ample space for a community Block Party,” Royster said in a press release.

Details about the new parade route will be announced in early March, CPA says.

Registration is now open for organizations, food vendors and businesses who want to participate in this year's festivities.

More details can be found on the Capital Pride Alliance's website here.

