WASHINGTON -- D.C. area residents will be able to ride a Capital Bikeshare for free to their local polling stations on Election Day.

Motivate, which operates Capital Bikeshare, is offering free rides on November 6 in the Bay Area, Boston-metro, Chicago, Columbus, Jersey City, New York City, Portland, Minneapolis, and Washington D.C.-metro areas through their local bike share apps.

This is the first time that the bike share operator is offering free rides for Election Day. By offering free rides, they hope to "increase civic participation and reduce barriers to voting."

"We want to make it easier than ever to pedal to the polls this Election Day," Julie Wood, Motivate's spokeswoman, said in a statement. "Too many Americans don't vote because they lack reliable and affordable transportation options. As voters make their plans for Nov. 6, we encourage the millions living in cities served by our bike share networks to take advantage of free rides and use bike share to get to and from the polls."

Capital @bikeshare is pleased to join with other @motivate_co operated systems in offering free rides on Election Day! https://t.co/nS4qqzb3O8 — Capital Bikeshare (@bikeshare) October 29, 2018

