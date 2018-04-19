Can you hear the bells? From Drink Company which has brought us Game of Thrones, Cherry Blossoms, and more, get ready for its next, most regal theme yet: the Royal Wedding PUB.

In celebration of the marriage of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, the rotating pop-up bar on 7th St, NW will be transporting us to London.

The bar, which will be open from May 4 – May 20, will feature family crests, a Buckingham Palace-inspired throne room and more. The minds behind the PUB’s decoration, Matt Fox and Adriana Salame-Aspiazu, say they researched British history and royal traditions.

Some of the bar will resemble the interior of St. George’s Chapel, the chapel at Windsor Castle where the wedding is to take place, complete with faux stained glass windows featuring coats of arms.

On May 19, the day of the wedding, the PUB will be opening at 7 a.m. for wedding watchers to celebrate. It’s a ticketed event with 100% of proceeds benefiting The Invictus Games Foundation, a sporting event for wounded service members, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

RELATED: Cherry Blossom Pop-Up Bar returns to DC for second year

And, of course, the drinks will be themed. "We drew inspiration for the menu from the engaged couple's background, royal weddings of past and English springtime. Think: martinis, bubbles and Pimm's Cups,” said Paul Taylor, the head of Drink Company’s Bar Concepts.

Get ready to sip on aptly-named drinks, such as the “Markle Sparkle” or “When Harry Met Meghan.” There will also be wines from Markle’s home state of California.

Royal Wedding PUB Menu by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

Well-wishers can send letters to the newlyweds via a special mailbox at the PUB, which The British Embassy will deliver to Kensington Palace.

And for those dying to try a piece of wedding cake, there will be a raffle to win a replica of the couple’s lemon elderflower wedding cake, baked by the British Embassy, with all ticket sales going to benefit The Invictus Games Foundation.

VIDEO: Things You Should Look For When Meghan And Harry Tie The Knot

Drink Company CEO Angie Fetherson said in a statement that the wedding of Markle and Prince Harry is a “modern, real-life fairytale.”

“I’ve been a superfan of the royals since I was a kid and knew as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were engaged that we had to bring a slice of their day to all of the fans who want to experience a little bit of the fantasy — fascinators and all,” she said.

The PUB will be open from Sunday through Thursday, 5pm to 12:30am; Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 1:30am. It’s located 1839 7th Street NW Washington, D.C. 20001. Guests must be 21 and up.

© 2018 WUSA