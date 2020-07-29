Call Your Mother Deli opens up second location in Georgetown

Call your mother! And all your friends ... because the iconic deli is back with another venue.

WASHINGTON — Despite a pandemic shuttering the windows of many restaurants and retails across the District, some are weathering the storm — even enough to open up a second location.

Call Your Mother, the deli that was named one of Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants in the country last year, opened up their second location in Georgetown Wednesday, complete with 1,100 sq. feet of space and similar favorites from the original location in DC's Park View neighborhood.

The self-described "jew-ish" deli's Park View location opened up at the end of 2018 to critical acclaim, featuring bagel sandwiches and dozens of schmears and toppings.

The new location also mimics much of the same spunky design of the original spot, with bright pink walls and a blue awning that stretches out above dozens of potted flowers, situated directly on the corner of O Street in Georgetown.

Earlier in April, the joint expanded to a second location on Capitol Hill as well as a third popup in a hot pink trolley car in Bethesda. Andrew Dana, co-founder of the carb-favorite haunt, said they created the temporary stops as a fix before opening the Georgetown location, which was put on hold during the pandemic. Whil

Dana also launched an online experience store where people had the option to buy certain "perks" -- like having a bagel named after you (only $1,500!) or being able to skip the line for a year (a measly $2,000, but hey, those lines get ridiculous on the weekend!.) The proceed from the perks, which are still available, go straight to assisting the 145 hourly team members that work for Call Your Mother, as well as the other spots Dana owns: Timber Pizza and Turu's Pizza.