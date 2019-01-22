WASHINGTON — In Northwest D.C., one café owner set up shop with a plan to bring harmony to her community. But, a tough economic reality has forced her to close up shop.

“We wanted to be a light in the darkness,” Love and Faith Café owner, Faith Holmes said.

“Because we live in a time where there is so much confusion and sadness and competitiveness of people coming together.”

In her past life, Holmes worked for racial equality across the country. Then in 2014 she moved across the country and opened this café in D.C. trying to promote those same values from her storefront.

“But enough people didn’t walk through our doors,” she said.

“I should have closed a month or two ago or even a week or two ago because I’ve run out of money to keep this place going.”

But, she wanted to wait until Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I’ve always felt a special connection to Dr. King and follow in his footsteps of creating peace and harmony in a world that struggles with division,” she said.

On this last day of business, the café has a final King day celebration and customers came to say their last goodbyes; with a heavy heart Holmes greets each one.

“I can hold my head high at this point is because I know I succeeded in serving my community,” she said.