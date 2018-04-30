Metro will shut down portions of its rail system during every weekend in the month of May.

The shutdowns include three consecutive weekends of closures on Metro's busiest line in a area typically choked with tourists.

Four miles of the Green Line in Maryland will be closed on May 5 and 6. No trains will run between Southern Avenue and Branch Avenue stations, closing Naylor Road and Suitland stations. WMATA says shuttle buses, known as "bus bridges," will replace trains in the closed area, free of charge.

The agency says the shutdowns are for rail maintenance, such as fixes to rail ties that keep tracks in place.

On May 12 and 13, Metro will shut down the Red Line between Dupont Circle and Van Ness. Woodley Park and Cleveland Park stations will be closed. The stations are closest to the National Zoo, cutting off out-of-town tourists who typically ride Metro to one of the two closed stations and walk to the Zoo on Connecticut Avenue.

Metro will repeat that shutdown on May 19 and 20 and again over Memorial Day weekend, May 26 to 28.

A National Zoo spokesperson did not immediately return our request for comment.

