Man accused of driving drunk with 44 kids onboard a school bus sentenced to time served

WASHINGTON — A D.C. bus driver accused of driving drunk while on duty last year won't serve any active jail time, following a judge's sentencing Friday.

Troy Reynolds pleaded no contest to three misdemeanor charges back in March. That means he accepts the conviction, but does not admit guilt.

On Friday, a judge approved the plea deal, which counted for time served, meaning he won't serve active jail time as he was already out on bond.

Reynolds was arrested in October of last year. He was charged with being drunk while driving a bus with more than 40 kindergartners on board. The children were heading back to Ben Murch Elementary School in D.C after a field trip to Cox Farms in Virginia when the bus ran off the road and into a ditch.

In December, Reynolds was indicted on nine felony charges of child endangerment and three misdemeanor charges, which include driving while intoxicated, driving with a disqualified commercial license, and driving a bus without a commercial driver’s license.