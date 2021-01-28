Multiple people injured after generator falls through several floors at BridgePoint Hospital in DC

D.C. Fire and EMS crews are at the scene.

WASHINGTON — Rescues are underway after a generator fell through several floors at BridgePoint Hospital Capitol Hill in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon, D.C. Fire and EMS said.

Fire officials are calling the collapse a "significant incident" after they report that a generator has fallen through floors and into the basement of the hospital.

Multiple people are injured following the collapse, officials said.

At this time, it is unknown the exact number of people hurt and the seriousness of their injuries. No deaths have been reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS crews are at the scene.

BridgePoint Hospital is a 177-bed, Long Term Acute Care Hospital, with all private rooms located near the U.S. Capitol Building.

Something happened at Bridgepoint Hospital. There was a loud bang 20 minutes ago. @theHillisHome @PoPville pic.twitter.com/WsPheBk4Ei — Leo Delgado (@leodelgadoacts) January 28, 2021

Collapse incident Bridgeport Hospital 200 block 7th St NE. A Generator has fallen thru several floors into the basement. #DCsBravest on scene with collapse rescue assignment. Confirmed injuries. — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) January 28, 2021

The hospital is licensed by the District and certified by the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services. They specialize in providing healthcare services to critically ill patients who require longer hospital stays.

BridgePoint Sub-Acute and Rehabilitation Capitol Hill have 117 licensed beds including 17 Sub-Acute Unit beds specializing in the care of ventilator and tracheostomy dependent patients. The staff offers services such as short-stay rehabilitation to long-term restorative and therapeutic care.