Mayor Bowser dedicated a new baseball field, the Bryce Harper Field, at Takoma Community Center on Saturday.

Alongside Harper himself, the $300,000 project was dedicated on Saturday. It was made possible thanks to financial contributions from Harper and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

One field at the community center was renovated and another, smaller field was added.

The field renovation is part of an annual program that renovates one youth baseball and/or softball field in D.C. The first one was Ryan Zimmerman Field, located at the Randall Recreation Ceremony.

The field will accommodate both 46/60 and 50/70 styles of youth baseball play.

The project also includes the addition of a baseball-dedicated playground.

asset not included because it is a duplicate of primary asset

© 2018 WUSA