Bright Futures Summer Series provides financial guidance for incoming college freshmen in DC

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022 about the student loan debt of D.C. college students.

In the difficult world of navigating college, the District is working to help ease the minds of soon-to-be freshman college students with financial guidance.

The D.C. Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB) is hosting a three-part series called the Bright Futures Summer Series this summer to help recent high school graduates, prospective college students and their families learn about financial aid, student loans and scholarships.

The program covers topics ranging from financial aid verification to understanding a student account, which can include information on refunds, book vouchers, payment arrangements and more.

The goal of the series is to help students develop strategies and resources to becomes financially successful.

The first session, which addressed financial aid, took place on July 28.

Yesterday, we kicked off our 2022 Bright Future Summer Series with a discussion on “Jumping Financial Aid Hoops”. Ricardo Jefferson, our Student Loan Ombudsman, and Larry Davis, Associate Director, @CollegeBoard presented valuable information to our audience about financial aid. pic.twitter.com/HwGAehpnTQ — DCDISB (@DCDISB) July 29, 2022

The event is held in-person and virtually. In-person participants can dive into one-on-one counseling from 5 to 6 p.m. before the hour-long workshop begins at 6 p.m. for all participants.

In-person attendees can bring their financial aid or admissions documents and receive a personalized review from a counselor during the one-on-one session.

The workshops take place at 1050 1st Street NE on the first floor.