A DC man is now dead after being shot in Southeast on Wednesday morning

23-year-old Brandon Gant has passed away after being shot while driving in Southeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — A D.C. man has died after spending the past 48 hours in a local hospital, fighting to stay alive.

On Wednesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department received calls of a shooting in Southeast, D.C. They arrived at Minnesota Avenue, not far from Anacostia High School, where they found Gant in his car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unconscious but breathing. Initial reports say he ran his car into a pole after getting shot.

He was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Gant, 23, died on Friday.

Now detectives are working on locating the suspects involved in what’s now a homicide. Police are searching for a silver 4-door vehicle. They believe it is connected to this case.

As this investigation continues, more information about the suspect(s) and their motive is still unknown at this time. Detectives are working round the clock to piece together this case. They are asking anyone with information to contact police. If you wish to stay anonymous you can contact DC Crime Solvers.