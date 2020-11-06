Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington fundraiser aims to help recover from COVID-19 pandemic

The money raised at BlueFest will help with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington programs, including daycare for children of essential workers.

WASHINGTON — COVID-19 has dramatically impacted the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington. The organization had to close 15 of the clubs, while still trying to support those in need.

That's why the organization said its BlueFest Virtual Fundraiser is so important. The money raised will help with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington programs, including daycare for children of essential workers.

"My experience is that it's a way for community to help community," Kelly Poole, a heath care professional who relies on that service for her grandson, said. "They've helped the hospital in a great way for child care for us being able to go to work and take care of our patients without that worry of are you being taken care of."

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington is also serving more than 24,000 meals a month to those in need.

While it was tough for the organization to adapt to the pandemic, it did in order to make sure the kids needing its services were taken care of.

"We definitely had to switch our mission from a perspective of how we're treating our kids," Kimberly Lane, chief development officer of BGCGW, said. "We are still mission strong in terms of helping those kids who need us the most. We've actually learned to be nimble and flexible and figure out what is most relevant for our organization."

The fundraiser is being held online, and currently running through June 11.