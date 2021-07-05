x
5-year-old to have surgery after bullet found lodged in his hand, DC Police says

DC Police is still investigating how the boy was shot.
WASHINGTON — A 5-year-old boy will have surgery after an X-ray showed a bullet is lodged in his left hand after a "puncture injury" at a July 4 picnic over the weekend, according to D.C. Police officials. 

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of 11 Street in Northwest D.C., police said.

The boy's hand has seen significant swelling, according to police. 

D.C. Police did not find any shooting evidence around where the boy was at the picnic and are still investigating how the boy was shot. 

WUSA9 will continue to provide updates on this story as more information comes into our newsroom.

