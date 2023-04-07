A DC boy was shot and killed on July 4 three years ago. His mom and coach work to prevent future deaths

11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot to death three years ago at an anti-violence cookout in Southeast D.C. His mom continues the work to honor him.

WASHINGTON — It’s been three years to the day since Davon McNeal was shot to death at an anti-violence cookout his mom was hosting. Now, she and his football coach work to honor his legacy by preventing future deaths.

Davon, or Day Day as most know him, would be 14-years-old this year.

He lost his life on a day that's typically marked by celebrations -- July 4.

“He made a big impact," Davon's mom, Crystal McNeal said.

That impact can be felt as soon as one steps into her home -- filled with artwork, memorial rocks, and a memorial tree to commemorate him.

She even has his name and football jersey number -- 3 -- tattooed on her arms.

“He's my third child. That was his football number. And this is the third year of my son being gone, so three is a big number to me," Crystal said.

Today marks 3 years since Davon McNeal was shot to death in SE #DC.



He would have been 14 and have graduated 8th grade.



His mom and coach are using that pain as fuel to better the community.



The number has become an international symbol, with Day Day's story reaching all the way to Australia.

His former football coach, Kevin McGill, shared a video an Australian team sent him.

In it, a boy Davon's age says, “In Australia, my mate Toby and I heard about Davon on the news."

In later clips, you can see their team with his name or number on their arm or shirt as they head onto the field.

“It's a blessing like you had someone from Australia just keeping your child's name alive," Crystal said.

His friends in D.C. are doing the same -- led by Coach McGill.

This interview marked his first time back on the field where he coached Davon in two years.

“You get chills when you come down here. You get chills when you watch his videos," McGill said. "Man, just imagine how he would have been right now at this age."

He and Crystal want to make sure other kids do get to grow up.

“We got as coaches to do better at providing and guiding our kids and especially these young men to cure this gun violence," he said. "So I think the coaches as we step up, and the community get behind us, we should we see a change."

Crystal's been creating her own change the last few years, fundraising for trips and special events for kids throughout the District.

“If I could go into each community and talk to these kids and the families, I would, but you have to build trust with these kids," she said. "We just need change in our city. We need more hands on deck in our city. We need more resource centers. We need more recreation centers for the kids. And we need more free opportunities for the kids.”