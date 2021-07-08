Mayor Bowser announces plans for 3 new bridges in Ward 7, including the one that collapsed

Mayor Muriel Bowser says in three years DC will see new pedestrian bridges

WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser has signed an emergency declaration and will provide $1.5 million in contingency funds to expedite the design work necessary for DDOT (District Department of Transportation) to replace the Lane Place Bridge, the bridge that collapsed on DC295 back in June, according to her office in a statement.

Per officials, these are the first steps to apply for federal emergency funds to support the bridge replacement. The new bridge will comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements for ramp length, height, and span as well as current federal height requirements.

Mayor Bowser says she plans to dramatically improve pedestrian accessibility across Ward 7 and DC-295.

According to Bowser's officer, the other two replacements in the project will be on the Parkside Bridge and the Douglass Street Bridge.

Bowser said in her statement that she expects this will improve connectivity and pedestrian access for residents in neighborhoods, such as Mayfair, Parkside, Eastland Gardens and the surrounding communities of Deanwood and Minnesota Avenue.

In a statement sent out to the media Mayor Bowser said:

“We are committed to working with the community and making the necessary investments to increase connectivity, improve safety, and build a multimodal transportation network that works better for the residents of Ward 7,” said Mayor Bowser. “These three bridges, to be built over the next three years, are a critical component of this work and part of our overall effort to build a more connected DC.”

#Breaking @MurielBowser Announces Plans for 3 Bridges in Ward 7, Including the Lane Place Bridge. In the next three years, DDOT will build three bridges—the replacement for the Lane Place Bridge, the Parkside Bridge, and the Douglass Street Bridge.@wusa9 https://t.co/5yVpic7SuV pic.twitter.com/1XQyt1EMvT — Ryan Sprouse (@RSprouseNews) July 9, 2021

Per officials, this project will take about three years.

The Parkside Pedestrian Bridge, which DDOT began building in April 2020, will more directly and safely connect the Mayfair neighborhood and Parkside development with the Minnesota Avenue Metrorail and Bus Transfer Stations, and the Deanwood community to the east. Mayor Bowser is investing $250,000 to expedite the construction and open the bridge in September 2021, two months ahead of schedule.

which DDOT began building in April 2020, will more directly and safely connect the Mayfair neighborhood and Parkside development with the Minnesota Avenue Metrorail and Bus Transfer Stations, and the Deanwood community to the east. Mayor Bowser is investing $250,000 to expedite the construction and open the bridge in September 2021, two months ahead of schedule. The Douglas Street NE Pedestrian Bridge is in queue to be replaced over the next two years. DDOT is working with the Office of Contracting and Procurement to award the construction management contract. Construction is expected to begin later this year and be completed in Winter 2022.



"continued investment in the District’s infrastructure ensures that communities across all eight wards can safely traverse the city and connect to mass transit and other neighborhoods,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are committed to working with the community throughout the design and construction process for each of these bridges.”