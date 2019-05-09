WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser visited the early learning program at the National Children's Center (NCC) Thursday morning to address growing concerns about D.C.'s rising child care costs.

The tour is another step in Bowser's proposal to find solutions for early childcare, which received a $1.7 million grant from the Office of Head Start in March to help fund new development centers and other educational services.

"You don't get to be six months or nine months twice... we need to trust those very precious days with the very best people," Mayor Bowser said.

The early learning program at the NCC is one of 16 child development centers that receives services from the Office of the State Superintendent of Education's Quality Improvement Network (QIN), whose assistance helps provide care and access for over 600 young children and their families throughout the District.

Bowser announced more plans for strategic investment Thursday.

Beginning early next year, two more early learning centers will be added to the QIN, serving an additional 50 infants and toddlers in Wards 7 and 8. Services will include everything from mental health consultations to classroom furnishing.

Skyrocketing childcare costs are not a new problem throughout D.C.

A recent study by the non-profit Child Care Aware of America, found that the average cost for child care at a center is $23,666. For single parents, the cost of care for just one child in a center was 91 percent of their income.

In April, Silver Spring resident Marsha Sapper told WUSA9 about her struggles finding affordable child care. Sapper, a single parent, pays $1,400 a month for an at-home daycare.

"I'm here because her daycare does cost more than my mortgage," Sapper said.

Bowser said she will continue to advocate for child care options as a host for the District's Second Annual National Maternal and Infant Health Summit on September 10.

